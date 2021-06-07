Cowboy Party Rentals brings fun to every party

Mirror report

Midlothian-based Cowboy Party Rentals is pleased to announce that they provide all kinds of inflatable rentals, bounce houses, water slides and much more for any kind of party or event.

Cowboy Party Rentals is a one-stop-shop for everything needed for parties. They can provide whatever people are looking for at events from bounce houses and water slides to frozen drink machines and party tents. In addition to this, they strive to provide excellent customer service even as their loyal customer base continues to grow.

As a local family owned-and-operated party rental business owned by Billy and Leigh Fields, the company is highly conscientious of their clients’ needs. Billy oversees the day to day business operations with the help of the skills he picked up while studying for his Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler. Meanwhile, Leigh is active in their local community as a school counselor at Midlothian High School.

The company offers all kinds of recreational party rentals. Their bounce houses, for instance, are among their most popular items, and come in a variety of sizes that are fit for many budgets. People can choose from multiple themes, from the classic bounce castle to Tropical and Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. They also have obstacle course rentals that are guaranteed to bring the perfect mix of enjoyment and friendly competition to any party or event. One of their obstacle course rentals is a 135 ft Toxic obstacle course that is sure to get people excited. They even have obstacle courses that include slides.

Those who wish to have their guests actively participating in the party may look into the company’s interactive game rentals, such as giant soccer darts. These games can get the entire party up on their feet and having fun. Furthermore, Cowboy Party Rentals offers both water slides and dry slides that will provide a thrilling experience to people of all ages.

Cowboy Party Rentals also offers rentals for equipment that are essential for all kinds of events in the area. In fact, they can provide one of the largest varieties of table rentals and chair rentals in Midlothian. Party planners can choose a table that best suits their needs from a selection that includes 6 foot tables, 8 foot tables, 60 inch round tables, picnic tables, kid tables and bistro tables. Their chair inventory also comes in several varieties, such as white garden chairs, white and brown folding chairs and kids folding chairs — and the team is also willing to handle the table and chair setup process for a small fee. Additionally, Cowboy Party Rentals offers tent rentals and canopy rentals that are crucial for outdoor events as these provide people with much needed shade and protection from the weather.

Cowboy Party Rentals’ full catalog includes items that many may not even consider on their first attempt to plan a bash, including party extras, tablecloth rentals and mechanical bulls. More information about their various items and services that are available can be found on their website at the following link: https://www.cowboypartyrentals.com/.

Cowboy Party Rentals has received great reviews from their clients. Lynda G. says in a Facebook review, “We rented one of their big water slides this weekend for a family cookout, and it was excellent and perfect service as always. We have rented from them for several years, whichever slide or bounce house we order is always clean and arrives on time, and the staff is super super friendly and always gives you complete instructions on use. All of their products arrive super clean and ready to use. Thanks again for another successful party at the Groom’s!”

Lisa J. says in another Facebook review that the company delivered, “Great customer service, and they made everything easy. I booked ahead of time pretty far out to ensure we got what we wanted, but ended up seeing another inflatable on their website I thought would work better. I called, and they were able to switch my order, no problem! The set up and take down were quick and efficient, and everyone was really polite. We also appreciated the fact that they came out to Grandview for us, which isn’t that far away, but not everyone knows where we are!”

Those who wish to hold a party or an event may check out Cowboy Party Rentals for all their event needs. They may contact Billy Fields of Cowboy Party Rentals directly for help discovering the right rental for their event as well.

For more information about Cowboy Party Rentals, contact Billy Fields at 682-422-6850 or info@cowboypartyrentals.com. The store is located at 2081 Mt. Zion Road in Midlothian.