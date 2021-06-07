Lone Star Pediatrics holds ribbon-cutting

Mirror report

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lone Star Pediatrics to town with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 340 Hawkins Run, Suite 201. Attending the ribbon-cutting were Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno, Chief of Police Carl D. Smith, and numerous other dignitaries.

Lone Star Pediatrics is a clinic that provides care for children from newborn to college graduates (0-18/21 years). The providers are board certified pediatricians and fellows of American Academy of Pediatrics with more than 10 years of experience managing simple and complicated, acute and chronic pediatric conditions.

The rapidly growing community, highly rated public schools, beautiful parks, friendly neighborhood and above all the warm and welcoming nature of Midlothian attracted these pediatrician couple to be a part of this community.

“We are excited to start our new practice where we can provide high quality and professional pediatric care right in Midlothian,” the clinic said in a statement. “We want to create an environment that every child can enjoy the ambience of the doctor's office and have every room themed differently.”

Drs. Bhargavi Kola and Vivekanand Dasari have privileges at Midlothian and Mansfield hospitals so they can initiate care for your newborn right after delivery. They specialize in providing asthma management, allergy testing and immunotherapy and behavioral/developmental assessments and are highly involved in community outreach.

Both providers would like to be called as community pediatricians as they believe their services should not be limited to just the office walls. They would like to partner with Midlothian ISD and be instrumental in the CTE program. The clinic recently got an approval for administering COVID -19 vaccines to adults within the county as they are committed to help and do their part as health care providers during this pandemic.

Dr. Kola was awarded a federal grant of about a million dollars for asthma education program in West Texas and also plays a key role in encouraging early literacy by partnering with national not-for-profit organization “Reach Out and Read.” She recently received a generous donation from Pampers of about 2,000 books, which she distributed to preschools in Midlothian and Mansfield.

Her academic interests have encouraged her to go further and soon she will be an affiliate Associate Professor at Texas Christian University, where she will be a mentor to the medical students and young doctors in making.

Children may account for 25 percent of our population but they are 100 percent of our future and both doctors believe that every child deserves the best care regardless of their social/economic/cultural background.