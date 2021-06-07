Chamber welcomes new projects director

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce last week welcomed Maribeth Bartlett as its new manager of special projects during a reception at the Chamber’s headquarters on South 9th Street.

Bartlett comes to the Southern Star from the corporate world after working as a sales manager for Crowne Plaza Hotels in Grapevine.

The Chamber’s Special Events Manager plans and oversees the major events hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, including the Wine & Arts Festivals, Golf Tournament, and Annual Auction & Dinner.

Bartlett takes the place of Allie Benham, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Benham joined the Chamber in May 2019.

The Midlothian Chamber also welcomed a new intern, Rachel Cuzan, who will be working for the Chamber this summer. Midlothian High School intern Sydney Farr has ended her internship.