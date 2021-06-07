Chamber welcomes new projects director
Maribeth Bartlett comes to Midlothian from corporate world
The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce last week welcomed Maribeth Bartlett as its new manager of special projects during a reception at the Chamber’s headquarters on South 9th Street.
Bartlett comes to the Southern Star from the corporate world after working as a sales manager for Crowne Plaza Hotels in Grapevine.
The Chamber’s Special Events Manager plans and oversees the major events hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, including the Wine & Arts Festivals, Golf Tournament, and Annual Auction & Dinner.
Bartlett takes the place of Allie Benham, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Benham joined the Chamber in May 2019.
The Midlothian Chamber also welcomed a new intern, Rachel Cuzan, who will be working for the Chamber this summer. Midlothian High School intern Sydney Farr has ended her internship.