Thrift store crawl to benefit Manna House

Staff report

It’s time to grab a friend and shop ‘til you drop during the Girls’ Day Out Thrift Store Crawl Summer Edition. Score deals and steals on local thrift stores’ clothing, home goods, and unique finds from Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12 – all while helping others in need.

Thrift store “crawlers” will enjoy exciting promotions offered by participating thrift stores in Midlothian, Waxahachie and Italy.

While shopping and supporting each thrift store’s individual mission, this is retail therapy you’ll really feel good about.

For more information, visit https://www.mannahouseoutreach.org/heavens-attic-girls-day-out-thrift-store-crawl to register for the event and enter for a chance to win a Blowdry Styling provided by Eye Candy Midlothian.

Participating thrift stores include:

Heaven’s Attic of Italy: 205 E Main St, Italy, TX 76651- 50% Off Promo

Thursday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM

Heaven’s Attic of Midlothian: 212 W Avenue F, Midlothian, TX 76065- 50% Off Promo

Thursday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM

Unity Thrift: 109 N Elm St, Waxahachie, TX 75165- Check their Facebook for Daily Specials.

Thursday-Saturday 11AM-4PM

The Outlet: 1000 E Main St Ste 303, Midlothian, TX 76065- 50% Off Promo

Thursday 10AM-6PM, Fri-Sat 10AM-4PM

FirstLook Boutique: 1204 Ferris Ave Suite b, Waxahachie, TX 75165- Fishing for the BIG One Discounts. Up to 50% off, $5 off, $10 off, or a free stamp.

Thursday-Saturday 10AM-4PM

Bridges Bazaar: 112 E Ohio St Ave, Midlothian, TX 76065- 50% Off Promo

Thursday-Friday 10AM-4PM, Saturday 10AM-2PM

Crescent Yoga Studio & Boutique: 306 W Ave F, Midlothian TX 76065

Thursday- Friday 9AM-7PM, Saturday 9AM-11:30AM

Love Your Neighbor: 301 N. College, Waxahachie, TX 75165- $1 T-Shirt Special

Thursday- Saturday 10AM- 4PM

Heaven's Attic, Manna House Resale Store

Heaven's Attic, Manna House Resale, offers new and gently used clothing for the whole family, as well as a wide variety of household goods, small appliances, books, toys, furniture, and more.

All proceeds from Heaven's Attic resale boutique support up to 75 percent of Manna House's outreach efforts and operations. Whether you’re hunting for one-of-a-kind treasures or shopping to help your dollar go further, each time you shop at Heaven's Attic, you're providing food to a neighbor fighting hunger in our community.

Manna House wouldn’t exist without the people in the community who donate their time, goods, and finances. The support of the community is what allows them to serve so many and also what drives them to do whatever is necessary to help someone who is struggling. One of the great rewards of partnering with Manna House is that you can see love in action. You can witness what your monetary donation is doing for someone locally.