Bridges ‘Party in the Park’ set for June 26

Mirror report

Bridges Training Foundation will hold its inaugural “Great Inclusion Race & Party in the Park” on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park.

The event will help build connected lives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Great Inclusion Race is the first-ever scavenger hunt and challenge course that everyone will be talking about and an opportunity for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams to win prizes (starting with $1,000 Visa Gift Card) in addition to exploring the park and city while having fun.

Racing teams comprised of families, churches, businesses, friends or neighbors will be required to perform several different tasks at community points of interest throughout the city found by deciphering clues. What makes this race so special and historic is that these challenges are designed to demonstrate the obstacles individuals with disabilities overcome everyday – including but not limited to visual impairments, mobility, dyslexia, hearing impairments, and more.

Event attendees will also enjoy arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and more than 55 vendors at the Party in the Park.

Party in the Park is free, with a $100 per vehicle entry fee for the race event. All proceeds from this event will support Bridges Training Foundation and its four divisions: Advocacy, Workforce, Social, and Housing.

“Bridges is so excited to present the first-ever Inclusion Race,” said MeLissa Boler, Executive Director and CEO of Bridges. “The event was created to bring disability awareness and highlight the amazing city of Midlothian. There is something for everyone and that is what inclusion means.”

Visit https://bridgestf.org/inclusion-race.html for more information or call 469-672-6902.