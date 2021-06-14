MISD announces summer meal services

Mirror report

Midlothian ISD is pleased to share its summer feeding food service program that runs through July 30 to feed children in the district at no cost to families.

MISD has a new regular schedule that will have meal pickups available at J.A. Vitovsky Elementary, Mt. Peak Elementary, and Longbranch Elementary on Monday and Wednesday of each week. Children will receive two days of breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and three days of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesdays.

On Thursdays, children can pick up meals for the weekend at J.A. Vitovsky. A hot breakfast and a hot lunch are available at J.A. Vitovsky Monday through Friday. Hot breakfasts are served at J.A. Vitovsky from 8 to 9 a.m. and hot lunches are served from 12 to 1 p.m.

Manna House is partnering with MISD to deliver meals in several neighborhoods, including: Buffalo Hills, Bryant Street, 14th Street Apartments, Oxford Square Apartments, Patriot Estates, Village South, Country East Route, Country Road 109, VV Jones Road, Norrell Road, Pecan Acres, Old Fort Worth Road, Cement Valley, and Marvin Gardens.

To pick up meals, students need to be at their bus stops at the designated time for pickup which can be found at https://www.misd.gs/departments/child-nutrition. Contact Manna House for delivery requests at 972-775-1800.