MISD’s Fitzgerald accepts Carroll position

The Carroll Independent School District has acquired yet another Midlothian ISD administration staff member, as it has named Karen Fitzgerald as its new executive director of communications.

Fitzgerald was unanimously approved during a CISD board of trustees meeting last Monday night, June 7.

Fitzgerald has over 25 years of communications experience, including over 20 years in Texas public school districts.

“Ms. Fitzgerald is a strategic thinker and is highly skilled in engaging a wide range of community stakeholders that will enhance our vision of fostering excellence,” said CISD deputy superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter, herself a recent mover to the Southlake school.

Fitzgerald served as the assistant superintendent of engagement and strategic initiatives at MISD for the past four years. Previously, she spent eight years as the public information and community relations officer for Lewisville ISD.

“With Ms. Fitzgerald’s extensive background in communications, partnerships, public relations, and community engagement, she will be an excellent addition to our Dragon family,” Carpenter added.

Dr. Lane Ledbetter, former MISD superintendent, was named on Nov. 20 as the lone finalist for the job at Carroll ISD, where he graduated from high school in 1989. His father, Bob Ledbetter, coached football at Carroll and is a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Fitzgerald has many years of service with other school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas and also has numerous years of communications experience with private companies.

Fitzgerald earned her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of North Texas, her Master’s degree in Strategic Communications, Organizational Transformation and Leadership from Seton Hall University, and is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

In addition to her service in both the Midlothian and Lewisville districts, Fitzgerald's leadership experiences, professional memberships, and honors include four years as Director of Public Information, Community Partnerships & Legislative Affairs, Clear Creek ISD; two years as Public Information Specialist, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD; and seven years of communications experience with private companies.

Fitzgerald is a member of the Texas School Public Relations Association and the National School Public Relations Association. Her honors include a Texas Lone Star Emmy; a TSPRA Bright Idea Award; a Best of TSPRA Strategic Planning for Communication; and a Best of TSPRA for Partnerships.