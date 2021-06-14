Westside Preserve PID plans advance

The Westside Preserve Public Improvement District is drawing closer to reality following a presentation during the Midlothian City Council’s June 8 regular meeting.

Councilmembers received an overview of the public improvement district, or PID, that is proposed for the area between U.S. Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road. The development consists of more than 500 acres.

Assistant city manager Clyde Melick said the PID authorizes the collection of property taxes to fund infrastructure improvements, including utilities, roadways and sidewalks, as well as parks, trails, amenity centers and landscaping. As part of the agreement, the aggregate tax rate — including all city, county and school taxes — would not exceed $3 per $100 valuation.

Melick presented a concept plan for the property, which includes retail, residential, an extensive biking and walking trail system, and open space. Melick noted that changes will be made to the original plan to rearrange some planned locations and to clean up the wording of the planned development ordinance.

The plan at present calls for the addition of 772 residential lots, 614 multi-family units and about 5.2 million square feet of retail and commercial space. The plan also establishes a site for a future Midlothian ISD campus.

On May 11, the council approved a number of changes to the planned development. The changes include soil treatment to prevent potential vertical rise of more than 2 inches; a request to allow 50 percent of homes to be greater than 1,850 square feet; the use of postal cluster boxes that are now required by the U.S. Postal Service; interior site setbacks of 5 feet instead of 6 feet; and an update of the overall site plan from 787 lots to 772.

Councilmembers Clark Wickliffe and Walter Darrach were absent.

Other items

• The council approved a $36,844 expenditure from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the Midlothian Downtown Business Association to fund a Heritage Day community event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will include a free barbecue lunch for the public, along with vendor booths and entertainment, and will end with a country and western dance on 8th Street.

• A public hearing on a planned development allowing for a cellphone tower in the 700 block of Apple Lane was continued to the June 22 meeting. The proposed 124-foot tower was previously denied in a vote of the city Planning and Zoning Commission on May 18.

• Dr. Laura Hunt of the Midlothian Breathe organization presented the council with a thank-you card for accepting an air quality monitor as a gift to the city and for the monitor’s prompt installation in Kimmel Park. Local air quality can be tracked a any time at www.purpleair.com, Hunt said.

• Minutes of the May 25 City Council meeting were approved.

• The council passed a resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue bonds from the 2021 referendum for the construction of a new public safety and police headquarters and city hall/library. The council received a presentation from SAMCO Capital Markets, Inc. on a bond issuance strategy. A vote on the actual bond issuance would not be held until Aug. 24.

• Councilmembers approved a total of about $1.4 million in reimbursement of impact fees and building permits to Methodist Health System in accordance with an economic development performance agreement. The council also approved a $400,000 appropriation from the unreserved fund balance to Methodist for a performance fund rebate.

• A 2021 F-450 Demers Type I ambulance was purchased at a price of $281,950 for the city’s fire and EMS department.

• No public action was taken following an executive session.