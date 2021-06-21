AgriLife Extension sets Ellis County Crops Tour

Mirror report

Registration is open to the citizens of Ellis County to participate in the 2021 Ellis County Crops Tour on June 29.

RSVP is required by Friday, June 25 and can be done via phone (972-825-5175) or email (Mark Arnold at wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu). Event location is at Avalon Co-Op Gin at 123 Main St. in Avalon.

Cost of the tour is $10 per person; payable by cash or check only. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the tour starts at 8 a.m.

The Ellis County Crop Tour covers the following topics:

• Corn Varieties and Plant Technologies

• Weed Control Products and Options, Herbicide Resistance

• Specific Variety Traits for Weed and Insect Control

• Sugar Cane Aphid ID, Biology, and Control

• Northern Corn Blight and Other Row Crop Diseases

• Updates from FSA, NRCS, and other local offices

Participation in this tour provides Five (5) TDA (Texas Department of Agriculture) CEU’s (Continuing Education Units) and Four (4) CCA (Certified Crop Adviser) credits available.

