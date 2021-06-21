Chamber sets Awards Party for July 29

Mirror report

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced that its Awards Party to celebrate 2020 award winners will be held Thursday, July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cassaro Winery in Ovilla.

The Annual Awards Party celebrates the members of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce with food, drinks, and awards. Admission is free for members and one guest. Upon arrival you'll receive one food ticket, and two drink tickets.

The Chamber reminds attendees that this event is happening outdoors and to please wear appropriate footwear. Sponsorships are still available.