MCDC awards grant to Manna House

Mirror report

Midlothian-based Manna House, a non-profit community outreach organization, announced that it was awarded a grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Manna House has been serving Ellis County residents since 1992 and operates two North Texas food pantries located in Midlothian and Italy.

Over the past several years, Manna House has seen a steady increase in community demand for its food pantry service due to an influx of area residents. To keep up with families’ needs for food, Manna House applied for funding to purchase a second refrigerated truck to help transport products from community retail and food partners. Keeping pantry shelves stocked has been a primary goal of Manna House as Ellis County residents faced challenging times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We deliver food to homebound and disabled seniors, but also people can shop our pantry like a grocery store and gather what they need,” said Sissy Franklin, director of Manna House. “Having a second refrigerated truck helps ensure our clients get the safest products they can. The food comes straight from our retail partners, onto the truck, and is delivered to our Midlothian storage facility. These trucks are especially important during hot Texas summers.”

A non-profit organization, MCDC accepts applications to provide financial assistance to organizations committed to producing community-based economic goodwill in Midlothian. The organization has helped fund projects such as parks, roads, learning centers, athletic facilities, and more that positively impact Midlothian citizens’ quality of life.

“The City of Midlothian, along with the churches in our community, have a long history of supporting Manna House,” said Alyn Nix, president of MCDC. “Likewise, Manna House has a long track record of putting donations to the best use. The truck was just one more way Manna House can help those in need in our area.”

Manna House serves more than 10,000 families every year and provides thousands of meals to Ellis County children during the 11 weeks of summer vacation. Manna’s mission to feed residents has been strengthened by the generous donations it receives from a growing number of community partners.

“We can feed anyone, anywhere in Ellis County,” said Franklin.

The Manna House pantry offers everything from fresh meat and canned goods to fruits, vegetables, and even some general merchandise. The pantry is open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday nights by appointment until 7 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individual and family needs are accessed on a case-by-case basis.

“Manna House strives to bring hope, encouragement, and stability as we build a stronger, healthier community,” said Franklin. “Our goal is to feed clients spiritually, emotionally, and physically. We provide food for them but, at the same time, we also show them the love of God. We just speak love.”