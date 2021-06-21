P&Z denies new Starbucks location

Residents south of U.S. Highway 287 in Midlothian may have to wait a little longer to get their daily Venti Vanilla Latte fix.

A specific-use permit for a new Starbucks drive-thru in the Hawkins Meadows development was denied after a lengthy discussion during the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission’s monthly meeting on June 15.

The vote was 4-2 against approval, with commissioner Mike Rodgers absent. A second vote to deny passed by the same vote.

The store would be Starbucks’ second standalone location in Midlothian, and the company’s third location overall. A store exists on the U.S. Highway 67 frontage road north of Main Street, and a Starbucks is also located inside the Kroger supermarket. The new store was planned to be on the south side of Hawkins Run Road, just east of FM 663.

City planning director Trenton Robertson told the commission that any drive-thru requires an SUP, in accordance with the city zoning ordinance, and Starbucks is considered a restaurant under city regulations.

The new Starbucks would include a covered patio. Robertson said the city’s articulation regulations make the store’s architecture tricky, but the city is looking at reworking those regulations.

Staff’s biggest concern, Robertson said, is traffic congestion in the area. Robertson said the existing Starbucks drive-thru on U.S. 67 presents some queuing challenges, with traffic often backing up onto the frontage road. However, the new store’s drive-thru has a planned approach that is longer by 37 feet, which Robertson said could accommodate up to 20 cars total.

Because of traffic disrupting businesses in the area as well as a new elementary school that will be opening in 2022, Robertson said staff recommended denial.

Shelly Anderson, store development manager for Starbucks in North Texas, told commissioners that Starbucks wants to be a community partner and is looking for relief for the other store to give customers another place to go.

Anderson said Starbucks has made improvements in efficiency in its new stores to improve flow of traffic and make drive-thru service faster. She also said the driveways will be wide enough for in-store customers to enter, park and exit without interference from drive-thru customers.

Two adjoining residents spoke before the commission stating their opposition, citing the noise and the presence of a dumpster that could create an odor and rodent problem.

Other items

• An SUP was approved for a secondary dwelling unit at 5404 Cripple Creek Circle. The property is zoned Single Family-1, in which secondary units are allowed by right, but Robertson said the unit must meet requirements. In this case, the property’s septic system was found not to have enough capacity for two dwellings, but the applicants proposed the installation of a second septic system.

• The commission changed the zoning of a 46.635-acre property north of FM 875 between McAlpin Road and Skinner Road. The zoning was changed from Agricultural to a planned development for residential uses. Robertson said the entire property consists of about 70 acres, but the remainder lies in Waxahachie’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and would require Waxahachie to relinquish its portion of the property. The zoning change only affects that portion of the property in Midlothian city limits.

• A preliminary plat of Phase 2 of the Massey Meadows addition covering 48.884 acres was approved. The property is generally located on the northeast corner of Walnut Grove Road and FM 1387.

• A preliminary plat of Phase 3 of the 73-acre Dove Creek addition was also approved. This property is located off McAlpin Road south of Dove Creek Phase 2.

• Commissioners approved driveway access onto McAlpin Road for a 7.478-acre single-family residential lot. Approval of the access was required because McAlpin Road is a planned arterial.

• An SUP for a Bank of America drive-thru bank branch at 2211 FM 663 was approved.

• An amendment to the planned development covering Midlothian Business Park was approved. The changes clean up some of the language in the PD clarifying building setbacks and development articulations.

• Commissioners approved an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance covering accessory buildings. One of the changes requires accessory buildings of greater than 200 square feet to have a building permit and removes the requirement for such buildings smaller than 200 square feet.