TxDOT announces Walnut Grove traffic switch

Mirror report

Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will implement a new traffic pattern on Walnut Grove Road at U.S. Highway 287 on Friday, June 25 at noon.

North and southbound Walnut Grove Road traffic will be switched to the eastbound side of the road. The westbound side will be closed and reconstructed. Due to the switch, TxDOT will close the U.S. 287 southbound exit ramp to Walnut Grove Road and northbound entrance ramp to U.S. 287. A southbound detour at Presidential Parkway will direct traffic to a U-turn to access Walnut Grove Road and Plainview Road.

The switch will open the northbound U.S. 287 exit ramp to Walnut Grove Road and Plainview Road. The Plainview Road southbound entrance ramp to U.S. 287 will also open.

The traffic switch is part of a $27.6 million project to construct an interchange at U.S. 287 and Walnut Grove Road in Midlothian. Work started in the summer of 2019 and is scheduled to complete in early 2022.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the new traffic pattern. TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone. For information about these road closures and others, please visit www.DriveTexas.org.