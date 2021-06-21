Contract letting near for Loop 9 segment

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to let contracts on the frontage roads for the proposed Segment B of Loop 9, which will bring a proposed east-west corridor along the Ellis-Dallas county line closer to realization.

TxDOT has approved the letting of five separate contracts for the Loop 9 project for the month of July, according to its fiscal year 2021 letting schedule for Dallas County. The initial Segment B of the project will connect Interstate 35E near Red Oak with Interstate 45 in Ferris.

The total combined cost of the 11-mile construction project is estimated at almost $101 million, and includes 1.1 miles of additional frontage roads along I-45 in Ferris. Construction of main lanes is many years in the future for Loop 9 and will depend on available funding.

No timetable for the construction of this segment of roadway has been announced.

Segment A of Loop 9, meanwhile, is still in the planning stages. TxDOT is preparing an environmental impact statement — one of the required steps — for this segment, which will connect U.S. Highway 67 on the Cedar Hill-Midlothian boundary to I-35E in Red Oak. An interchange with I-35E is planned just north of the existing Ovilla Road interchange.

Similar to Segment B, the initial plan for Segment A is to build the highway out to two frontage roads at first.

Loop 9 has been in TxDOT’s plans as far back as 1964, when the Greater Dallas Planning Council introduced the concept of an “Outer Loop” and the Texas Highway Commission authorized it.

The proposal has been shelved and reintroduced several times over the years — even being incorporated into former Gov. Rick Perry’s ill-fated Trans-Texas Corridor pitch — before being revived in 2012 in its current form.

When fully completed, Loop 9 will run from U.S. 67 in Cedar Hill across Interstates 35E and 45 to Interstate 20 in Mesquite, filling a growing need for east-west traffic relief in northern Ellis and southern Dallas County while providing a bypass route of Dallas proper.

Long-range plans have Loop 9 tying into either the President George Bush Turnpike east of Dallas, or into a more extensive Outer Loop system that’s proposed for the northern half of the Metroplex, specifically Collin County.