City to mark independence Saturday

Mirror report

Midlothian’s Independence Day Parade to be held this Saturday will kick off the day-long celebration, which will include an arts and crafts and vendor fest, parade, and fireworks show.

• The Arts & Crafts Fest will open the day’s activities at 8 a.m. and run until noon in Heritage Park, 203 N. 8th Street. This will include booth merchandise and food booths.

• “Celebrating America’s Super Heroes” parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Avenue B and the 8th Street Bridge, follow North 8th Street south to Heritage Park, turn west on Avenue F and end at Overlook Drive.

• Annual Fireworks Show commences at 9:15 p.m. The show is staged at MISD Multipurpose Stadium and viewed from the parking lot and surrounding streets. The stadium parking lot gates will open at 6 p.m. Stadium seating will not be open to the public.

Registration is open now for parade entries and arts and crafts booths and food vendors at the festival. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/640/Midlothian-Independence-Day-Parade.

These events are made possible by sponsors: Parade - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Waxahachie and Marco's Pizza; Fireworks Show - Citizens National Bank of Texas, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Hill Financial party

Hill Financial Group will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday at its office location at 641 Highland Drive. There will be live music, a bounce house, a cornhole tournament, snow cones, and even a dunking booth. All proceeds for the dunking booth will benefit the Midlothian Education Foundation.

Hill Financial will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, and non-alcoholic beverages (while supplies last). Attendees are welcome to BYOB and bring a lawn chair to watch the fireworks. Snow cones will be sold by a third party vendor.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. and will last until the fireworks show. RSVP is not required and guests may come and go at any time.

The cornhole tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Spots are limited. Email haleigh@bettertogetherrg.com to register your team or for any questions regarding this event.

Other sponsors of the event include Creamer Real Estate, Wiens Real Estate, Slate and Oak, Lin Tyler, Better Together Realty, and StudioE Design Group.