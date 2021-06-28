Council denies cell tower; firefighter honored

Despite plans to reduce its height by 15 feet, a zoning change to allow a cellphone tower at 751 Apple Lane was denied by the Midlothian City Council at its June 22 regular meeting.

Since the tower was denied by the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission on May 18, the applicant had reduced the tower’s overall height from 124 feet to 109 feet. Despite this, the tower, located on a 3-acre property, was denied after more than 10 nearby residents spoke in opposition.

City planning director Trenton Robertson said the reasons for the staff recommendation of denial was because the tower was planned for an area that already contains residences and is contrary to the “country module” under the city’s comprehensive plan.

Robertson said the city received six notices of opposition from residents in a buffer zone within 200 feet of the proposed site, and 41 notices of opposition from outside the buffer zone. However, Robertson noted that the city received back 84 letters in support of the tower from outside the buffer zone.

The property is currently zoned Agricultural, which forbids the use of towers of this type, but can be rezoned to a planned development if the property is greater than 3 acres in size and a specific-use permit can be granted, Robertson said.

The proposed self-supporting tower was to be surrounded by a screening fence with landscaping to cover up view of the equipment at the tower’s base. Robertson said the tower met all the setback requirements for its planned height.

The tower would be used for cellphone communication by AT&T Wireless and would fill in coverage gaps within the city and along the highly-trafficked FM 663, according to maps provided by applicant representative Steve Woody of Avadim Technologies.

An existing tower to the south of the site is at capacity and cannot be used by AT&T, Woody told councilmembers. Three alternative sites on nearby commercial properties were explored by AT&T and would not provide the desired coverage, he added.

Woody said AT&T is planning for the future and the tower would allow it to serve the community as it grows, with 5G technology as well as the FirstNet service designed for public safety.

Rogers recognized

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center honored Brandon Rogers of the Midlothian Fire Department with a Methodist Community Health Hero Award during the City Council meeting.

In July 2019, Rogers was off duty when he saw a woman about to jump off an overpass in Waxahachie. He grabbed the suicidal woman and brought her to safety.

“Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is proud to recognize Mr. Rogers and his heroism,” said Methodist Mansfield Medical Center’s President Juan Fresquez Jr. “The Community Hero Award is given to organizations or individuals in the community who go above and beyond to help others and demonstrate a commitment to improving the health of our community.”

Other items

• Councilmembers gave quarterly liaison reports. Each councilmember is assigned a board or commission to serve as a City Council liaison with these bodies.

• The consent agenda was approved, which included approval of previous meeting minutes and approval of Midlothian Community Development Corporation expenditures for the purchase of street barricades for special events, over-the-street banners to advertise special events and a new Christmas tree and decorations for downtown.

• A $40,000 MCDC expenditure to fund the installation of a 9-hole disc golf course on First Baptist Church Midlothian property was pulled from the consent agenda and approved separately after discussion. The disc golf course will be open to the public except for Sundays and Wednesday nights, per the church’s request.

• The council approved a specific-use permit for a secondary dwelling unit at 5404 Cripple Creek Circle. Councilmembers granted an exception to city ordinances and allowed the installation of a second septic tank.

• The city’s accessory structure building permit ordinance was amended to remove building permit requirements for structures smaller than 200 square feet.

• An amendment to a planned development at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and Miller Road in the Midlothian Business Park was approved. The amendment removes a 5-foot pavement easement requirement and expands the area that has height and design standards.