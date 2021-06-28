Daddy Daughter Dance attracts sold-out crowd

Mirror report

Captain America, Batman, Superman, and even the Hulk were well represented along with their sidekicks at the 2021 Daddy Daughter Dance held Friday, June 18, at the Midlothian Conference Center.

In all, 300 dads and daughters attended the event, which is organized by Midlothian’s Conference Center staff each June as a service to the community. Selling out well in advance, the popular themed event typically inspires creative costumes and fun, this year’s event being no exception.

