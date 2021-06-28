MISD board OKs promotions

Mirror report

At the June 21 board meeting, Midlothian ISD’s Board of Trustees approved Shelle Blaylock as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Shorr Heathcote as Executive Director of Human Resources and Sheri Brezeale as Executive Director of Communications.

“We are excited to continue the great work in MISD and elevate our district to the next level,” Dr. Jo Ann Fey, Superintendent of Schools, said. “I believe wholeheartedly in the leadership Ms. Blaylock, Dr. Heathcote and Ms. Brezeale have shown, and I look forward to the great things we will accomplish in MISD in the future.”

Shelle Blaylock has 25 years of public education experience, beginning her career as an elementary teacher in Bastrop ISD, Cedar Hill ISD and Waxahachie ISD. She served in the curriculum department, as a campus principal and as the assistant superintendent of leadership and academics in WISD before joining Midlothian ISD in 2019. Here, she was the administrator of our MISD MILE and currently serves as the senior executive director of curriculum and instruction. Ms. Blaylock earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M and master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M - Commerce. She also holds her superintendent’s and principal’s certifications.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, and I am excited to continue fostering relationships in our department and with our campuses,” Ms. Blaylock said. “We have a fantastic team whose hearts and souls are in education, and we will work together to create the best environment for our students where everyone can discover their passions and unlimited potential.”

Shorr Heathcote has 15 years of experience in public education, serving as a color guard and winter guard director for Dallas ISD and Little Elm ISD, later becoming a teacher and campus administrator in Dallas ISD. She joined Midlothian ISD in 2017 as a campus administrator for Frank Seale Middle School. Dr. Heathcote currently serves as the director of human resource services. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University, her master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University and her doctorate in education from Baylor University. She holds her superintendent’s and principal’s certifications.

“I look forward to stepping into this new role and continuing to serve our MISD family,” Dr. Heathcote said. “Our goal is to provide our teachers and staff members with the best resources so they can be their greatest selves each day. I am excited to continue this work and to do everything we can to support all of our staff members.”

Sheri Brezeale is a graduate of MISD and has many years of experience in both communications and education. She previously worked with National Instruments specializing in editorial writing, internal communications, marketing and community relations. She has been with Midlothian ISD for 12 years, serving as a teacher at J.A. Vitovsky Intermediate, Frank Seale Middle School and Dieterich Middle School. She joined the MISD communications department in spring 2021 and currently serves in a dual role in MISD communications and as the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation executive director. Ms. Brezeale earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Texas Tech University and her master’s in educational leadership from Lamar University. She also holds her principal’s certification.

“I am thrilled and honored to further merge my career in education with my career in communications here in Midlothian ISD,” Ms. Brezeale said. “The Midlothian community and the students and staff of MISD have my heart and my loyalty. It is a great joy for me to serve this district daily.”