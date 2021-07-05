Ennis Inc. hires CFO, general counsel

Staff report

Midlothian-based Ennis Inc. has hired Vera Burnett as chief financial officer and Dan Gus as the company’s first general counsel and assistant secretary.

The hirings were effective on June 21.

“Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role,” Keith Walters, chair, president and CEO of Ennis, said. “We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the company’s management team.”

Burnett has served as Interim CFO and Treasurer since September 2020, following the retirement of the previous CFO. Burnett joined the company in February 1997 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also holds designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Burnett’s professional affiliations include the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of CPAs.

Gus joins Ennis from Gus & Gilbert Law Firm in Waxahachie, which he founded and was president of. Gus served as outside counsel for Ennis Inc. for several years prior to joining the company’s management team. He previously worked at what is now law firm Locke Lord, was legal counsel and controller at hedge fund firm Q Investments and was a partner at Walker & Sewell.

Gus is a 1995 graduate of Boise State University, with a B.A. in Political Science, and received his juris doctorate degree from Boston College Law School from which he graduated in 1998. Gus is a member of the Texas Bar Association, and is admitted to practice in front of the U.S. District Court for the Northern & Eastern Districts of Texas as well as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Founded in 1909, Ennis Inc. describes itself as one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the U.S. and has more than 2,000 employees as of the end of 2020, according to Bloomberg. Ennis manufactures business forms, printed and electronic media, integrated forms and labels, presentation products, 3M Post-it Notes, envelopes and tags, among other things.