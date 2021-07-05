City park events planned for July

The 2021 Movies in the Park schedule continues with “Sonic the Hedgehog” on Saturday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Marco’s Pizza, Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware, and H.E.B. are also supporters of the series.

Movies begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets upon which to sit. The concession stand will be open for drinks and snacks. Come early to get in on the drawing for prizes. Mark your calendars for the series finale, “Tom & Jerry,” which will be shown on August 7.

In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.

For more information and updates, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies.

Annual Parktopia promises family fun

Midlothian’s Annual Parktopia to be held on July 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Community Park, 3601 South 14th Street, promises games galore for the entire family. Whether your crew wants a friendly game of football or looks forward to playground games like four square or hopscotch, there is something for everyone.

The Midlothian Parks & Recreation Department began Parktopia three years ago as a way to celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month. And what better way to do that than to hold an event that combines traditional park activities with less traditional activities, like chess and Giant Jenga.

On top of that, In-n-Out Burger will be providing free burger box dinners as long as supplies last. Thanks also to Marco’s Pizza and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, for supporting this family fun the event is free and open to the public.