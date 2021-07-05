MISD calls Monday public meeting

With more than $3.4 million in federal funding available, the Midlothian Independent School District will hold a public meeting on Monday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the L.A. Mills Administration Building boardroom at 100 Walter Stephenson Road.

The purpose of this meeting is two-fold: to discuss the district's intent to submit application and use of so-called “ESSER III” funds for the 2021-2022 school year, and to seek public input on safe return to in-person instruction. While the district has already resumed face-to-face learning, the public meeting is required to satisfy a stipulation for receiving the ESSER III funding.

These funds were made available to states as block grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) grant, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan, requires states to distribute discretionary funds to target evidence-based practices for learning accelerations, summer enrichment, and after school programming, according to MISD. The grant period is open through the end of September 2023.

MISD stands to receive $3,401,548 over a three-year period. School districts are required to follow all federal, state and local regulations and requirements for federal grant administration and fiscal spending of funds.

“The district will engage in meaningful consultation with stakeholders and give the public an opportunity to provide input in the development of its plan for the uses of ARP ESSER III funds,” MISD said in a news release. “The public is invited and participation in the discussion is welcome.”

At this meeting, MISD will also seek public input regarding the "Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan" for the 2021-2022 school year.

The ESSER III grant requires that the district post its "Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan" to its website within 30 days of receiving the ESSER III notice of grant award. Before posting the plan to the district website, the district must make the plan available for public comment and take any comments received into consideration in finalizing the plan.

