Texas Health Hospital adds OB-GYN doctor

Brenda Harkins, M.D., has joined Texas Health Medical Associates and opened a new obstetrics and gynecology practice on the campus of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.

As a board-certified OB-GYN, Dr. Harkins offers personalized, expert care for women including well-woman check-ups, adolescent care and education, birth control and family planning, pregnancy care, menopausal treatment and more.

Dr. Harkins is passionate about advocacy and helping her patients to prioritize their health throughout all stages of life. She is excited to join the Mansfield community and to share her expertise with her patients.

“I am a passionate advocate for each of my patients,” says Dr. Harkins. “It is my privilege and honor to care for the women in this community.”

Dr. Harkins received her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of California. She earned her medical degree from Southwestern Medical School at the University of Texas and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Dr. Harkins has been in practice since 1995, most recently in Wichita, Kansas.

When she is not caring for her patients, Dr. Harkins is working to restore and update a home in the Mansfield area. She also enjoys trying new cuisine, reading and spending time with her family.

Dr. Harkins’ office is located at 2302 Lone Star Road, Suite 260, in the Professional Office Building on the Texas Health Hospital Mansfield campus. To make an appointment, please call 682-341-7330. Dr. Harkins welcomes new patients and accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. She offers both medical and robotic surgical treatment options.

Texas Health Medical Associates employs and manages the practices of 17 primary care and specialty physicians with offices in Alvarado, Burleson, Crowley, Grandview, Mansfield, Midlothian and on the Texas Health Huguley and Texas Health Hospital Mansfield campuses. Texas Health Medical Associates offers practice management services including staffing, billing and collections, technology services, financial management, marketing and other administrative tasks.