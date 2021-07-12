Builder lineup announced for new development

Staff report

Hanover Property Company announced last week the builder lineup for its $950 million master-planned development in Midlothian called BridgeWater.

Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Walnut Grove Road, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, the first phase of BridgeWater is underway and will include 470 lots with home prices from the $300s by builders John Houston Homes, Perry Homes, Highland Homes, American Legend Homes and TriPointe Homes.

“We’re releasing more lots in this first phase than we originally anticipated based on the high market demand,” said Ben Luedtke, executive vice-president of Hanover Property Company. “As the first true master-planned community of this size in Midlothian, the interest has been phenomenal. We have secured a group of high-quality builders that will offer architecturally appealing homes on a variety of lot sizes.”

Homes in the first phase will range from 1,800-4,500 square feet on 50-,60-,70- and 80-foot lots and will be available by early 2023.

BridgeWater is easily accessible off Highway 287 in the growing DFW southern sector and is close to retail, restaurants, higher education, recreation, medical facilities and a regional airport. Students in BridgeWater will attend schools in Midlothian ISD and Waxahachie ISD.

Amenities in the first phase of BridgeWater include a central park within the large promenade and a secondary satellite pocket park with a trail/sidewalk system throughout the neighborhood connecting both parks. The trails are amenitized with drinking fountains, bike racks and seating.

The central park will include a pavilion with bathrooms, open play and event lawns, outdoor living area with games and grilling, outdoor amphitheater and a playground. Upon build out, BridgeWater will include 2,000 single-family homes, 160 townhomes, 26 acres of commercial and 42 acres of industrial development.In addition to BridgeWater, Hanover is currently developing multiple master-planned communities in the DFW metroplex, including Somerset (487 acres, 1,105 lots) and M3 Ranch (760 acres, 1,728 lots) in Mansfield; and Berkshire (358 acres, 641 lots) and Wellington (960 acres, 2,440 lots) in north Fort Worth. It is also the developer of the hugely successful Mira Lagos community in Grand Prairie.