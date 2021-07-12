Ellis County Job Fair set for Aug. 5

Staff report

Waxahachie Economic Development has announced that it will be holding a job fair for all prospective Ellis County employers and employees on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Waxahachie Civic Center at 2000 Civic Center Lane.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, dress to impress, and meet their next employer. For those who wish to seek training, Navarro College and Texas State Technical College will also be on site to answer any questions.

For more information, contact Kassandra Carroll of the Waxahachie Economic Development at 469-309-4122 or email kcarroll@waxahachie.com.

The job fair is also sponsored by Ennis Economic Development, the City of Ferris, Midlothian Economic Development and the City of Red Oak.