Back-to-School Bash set for Aug. 14 return

As vaccinations send COVID-19 on the retreat, face-to-face classes will resume as scheduled in Midlothian ISD to start the 2021-2022 school year.

And when they do, Manna House will be ready to assist students in need — with a major assist from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation and Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno.

Manna House’s annual Back-to-School Bash will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. This annual event serves more than 2,500 MISD students by providing them a full list of school supplies to start their school year on a high note.

This free event is open to all MISD students and will include food, face painting, back-to-school haircuts, a candy cannon, water slides, games, and a dunking booth – to name a few attractions.

“August will be here before you know it and that means paper, pencils, pens, notebooks, backpacks, and more!” Manna House says in a statement on its website. “We invite you to join us in making the 2021 Mayor’s Back to School Bash a success.”

Manna House, MCDC and the Mayor invite local churches, businesses and organizations to present an activity, game, freebie, etc. for kids at the event. Participation is free for non-profits, churches and school groups. Vendors must provide their own 10x10 tent and electrical source, if needed.

Volunteers will have opportunities to help in a variety of positions to help make this year's event a success. Volunteers can help to run the games and activities, help with check in of volunteers/vendors, assist with food service and more.

Manna House is a Midlothian-based community outreach organization that will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. The non-profit organization started as a food pantry, which remains its greatest outreach today with pantries in Midlothian and Italy. But Manna House has branched out into other community activities, including the Back-to-School Bash and its Heaven’s Attic thrift stores as well as utility and medical prescription cost assistance.

Every year in August, Manna House holds a Back-to-School Bash thanks in large part to a major contribution from MCDC (also known as the “4B Board”) to assist in providing students with the supplies they will need. Last year’s event had to be scratched because of the pandemic, but the Bash is back in 2021.

In March, the Midlothian City Council approved a $90,000 grant from MCDC for the purchase of pre-packaged school supplies for this year’s Back-to-School Bash.