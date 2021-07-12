Midlothian University program seeks input

Mirror report

Would you like to learn more about your city government and the services provided by the city? If so, you might want to attend Midlothian University, a free, seven-week, evening program for people 18 years and older who live or work in Midlothian.

Planning is underway for the next session of the Midlothian University program (formerly called Citizens Academy), which is tentatively set to run the week of Sept. 13 through the week of Nov. 1, 2021.

If you think you might be interested and want to provide input into the program schedule and topics, please take our interest survey. Powered by Survey Monkey, the survey takes eight minutes or less and there is no obligation or requirement to sign up.

Your City Council lists citizen involvement as one of its top priorities. They understand that the best tool to demystify local government is communication — as a result, what is now Midlothian University was born. Midlothian University can best be described as “Governmentology 101”.

The class is a fun, hands-on, interactive learning experience about city services, programs and responsibilities. Members will learn about challenges to city government, budget limitations, day-to-day operations and state mandates. The course will consist of informative presentations and interesting tours that focus on city departments and functions. Settings will be casual and comfortable.

The No. 1 goal of the University is to develop well-informed citizens, one class at a time. Hopefully graduates will take their specialized knowledge of how local government works back to their respective neighborhoods to generate interest so that others will participate in future sessions.

· The class is FREE and meals/snacks will be provided; please notify us if you have any dietary restrictions.

· Participants must commit to attend all scheduled sessions.

· Classes are limited to 16 participants; residents living within the city limits will be taken first then ETJ residents will be accepted until the class reaches the maximum number.