Meadows Library to hold pop-up program

A.H. Meadows Library will present a free, pop-up craft event on Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22, 10 to 11 a.m. at 922 S. 9th Street (inside Midlothian High School).

Recommended for children in 4th grade and younger, the event will feature this summer’s reading program theme, Tails and Tales.

Attendance at this event is limited to 40 per day and is being held two consecutive days to accommodate as many children as possible.

To register, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/Activities. For questions call the Library at 469-856-5211.