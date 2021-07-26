Chamber Legislative Series gets underway

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce will be starting off the month of August with its annual Legislative Series, whose theme this year will be “Focus on Ellis County.”

The first session, at a luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Midlothian Conference Center, will discuss managing growth and development in Ellis County.

Ellis County officials announced last year that the county had surpassed 200,000 in population, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments has projected that the county could exceed an eye-popping 448,000 residents by 2030. Official 2020 U.S. Census figures will be announced later this year.

Speakers invited to participate in a discussion panel include Ellis County Judge Todd Little, Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry, Chief Appraiser Kathy Rodrigue, and Development Director Al Mares.

A second luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 that will cover the topic of criminal justice and public safety in the county. Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman, District and County Attorney Ann Montgomery and Midlothian Assistant Police Chief Scott Brown have been booked for the panel and District Judge Cindy Ermatinger is tentatively scheduled.

Each luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Drive. Admission for each date is $25 for registered Chamber members, $35 for pre-paid non-members and $40 for non-registered / walk-in.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for both luncheons. Contact the Midlothian Chamber for more information.