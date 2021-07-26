Lawson development moving forward

Mirror report

Following a City Council workshop held on Wednesday evening, July 21, Midlothian City Council directed staff to enter into negotiations with the Lawson District Development Group to develop the two properties at 301 and 211 West Main Street, known as the Lawson Buildings.

At the workshop, councilmembers reviewed three proposals submitted, as a result of a request for proposals that was issued in April.

“This is just the first step in the plan formation process,” explained Clyde Melick, Midlothian’s assistant city manager.

It is hoped that the group will be able to further develop the proposal presented that included a mixture of restaurants, commercial, and retail space, along with parking.

As Melick stated previously, “The redevelopment of these buildings should be a magnet for residents and visitors alike and bring significant economic benefit to the area while adhering to the vision of the 2020 Downtown Master Plan.”

The Downtown Master Plan can be found at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/510/Planning.