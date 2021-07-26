Movies in the Park to resume Aug. 7

Mirror report

The 2021 Movies in the Park schedule continues with “Tom & Jerry” on Saturday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. at Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387.

Movies in the Park are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event sponsor Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Marco’s Pizza, Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware, and H.E.B. also support the series.

Movies begin at dark and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets upon which to sit. The concession stand will be open for drinks and snacks. Come early to get in on the drawing for prizes.

In case of rain, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, Aug. 14.

For more information and view the movie trailer, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/movies.