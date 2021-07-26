Parktopia delivers hot fun in the summertime

Mirror report

Hundreds of families braved the heat to attend Midlothian’s 3rd Annual Parktopia held Friday night, July 23, at Community Park.

Kids and parents alike took to the shade to enjoy playground games like hula hoop and foursquare. Some tried a hand at kite-flying or throwing disks provided by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Still others were entertained by balloon animals, face-painting, and even a nature table set up by the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists.

Through the generosity of food sponsors, eventgoers enjoyed free Marco’s Pizza and In-N-Out Burgers. One lucky teenager won a treasure chest of goodies and a trophy for finding the “Golden Egg.”

Parktopia is one of many family events organized throughout the year by the City of Midlothian. This event began three years ago as a way to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month.

For information about future events and the city’s many parks and outdoor facilities, visit the Parks and Rec webpage at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/25/Parks-and-Recreation.