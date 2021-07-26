Red Cross blood drive planned Aug. 7

Staff report

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with American Red Cross Blood Services on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the church located at 2418 Brown St. in Waxahachie.

The blood drive will take place in the gym. Enter using the main entrance on the west side of the building.

Blood donors are encouraged to register for an appointment ahead of time at www.RedCross.org. Click on the “Give Blood” menu at the top of the home page. To find the drive, enter the sponsor code ldswaxahachie. Donors can also sign up by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

On the day of the appointment, donors can save time with the donation experience by completing the pre-donation required reading and health history questions ahead of time by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. This step can also be completed at the donation site. Fully trained Red Cross personnel will be present to guide donors through the process. A photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is required at the time of donation.

Donors will be screened for COVID before donating and are encouraged to wear masks while in the building. Social distancing will be observed, and all Red Cross workers will wear masks. For more information about the blood donation process or eligibility requirements, visit www.RedCross.org.