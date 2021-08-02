Clean Earth job fair to be held Tuesday

Staff report

Trusted leader in environmental waste, Clean Earth, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 3.

Clean Earth is growing nationally and looking to hire about 10 warehouse techs for their Avalon location. The upcoming job fair is at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 2010 Civic Center Lane in Waxahachie from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday.

No prior application or appointment is needed, but those interested may pre-apply online prior to the event.

• Hiring managers and HR will be on hand to meet those interested, talk about the company and the jobs available and conduct interviews.

• Bring a resume if you have one or complete an application on our laptops.

• Offers will be made on the spot. If offered a job, you’ll also be invited to visit the facility and meet other employees before making your decision.

• Dress accordingly (business casual).

You’ll be working at our beautiful facility located at 405 Powell Street, Avalon, TX.

We’re hiring:

• Entry-level high school grads

• Warehouse workers

• Environmental technicians

• Maintenance technician

No experience required! No appointment needed – walk-ins welcome

Benefits starting day 1 include medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. We also offer 401K with company match, paid time off, wellness benefits, employee discount program, tuition reimbursement and more!

Clean Earth is a leading provider of sweeping environmental services with over 60 facilities across the U.S. You’ll be joining a close-knit team who will ensure that you have all the training you need to be successful. We have an outstanding record of providing learning opportunities which has led to an outstanding internal promotion rate.

We are part of Harsco Corporation, a pioneer in recycling, and a global powerhouse with over 11,000 employees. Harsco was named on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021.

To view /apply for open positions at Clean Earth, visit https://careers.smartrecruiters.com/HarscoCorporation1/clean-earth