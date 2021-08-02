Methodist Mansfield receives certification

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is the first hospital in Southeast Tarrant County and fifth in Dallas/Fort Worth to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.

Earning the certification required demonstrating the highest quality of cardiac treatment of STEMI or ST-elevation myocardial infarction caused by complete blockage of the heart’s main arteries provided by the Amon G. Carter Foundation Heart and Vascular Center.

The Amon G. Carter Foundation Heart and Vascular Center team showed it is prepared 24/7 to perform percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a procedure in which a tiny balloon on a catheter is inserted into a blocked blood vessel and inflated, pushing open the artery and restoring blood flow.

The hospital staff also showed it meets several Joint Commission standards of performance measures, which include keeping a patient’s PCI or door-to-balloon time to 90 minutes or less. This refers to the patient’s arrival time at the hospital to the time when they undergo PCI, restoring blood flow to the heart.

Primary Heart Attack Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Methodist Mansfield Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for cardiac patients.”

"We are very pleased to receive this prestigious distinction from The Joint Commission” says Juan Fresquez, Jr., President of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “It is an honor to provide our community and patients with the highest quality of cardiac care.”

“Getting immediate care to restore normal blood flow to the heart can be a matter of life or death,” says Levi Rice, DO medical section chair of cardiology, an interventional cardiologist on staff at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Chuck Roe, assistant director of fine arts at Mansfield ISD applauds the skill of angioplasty at the hospital. When he had a silent myocardial infraction (heart attack), he was quickly transferred from the emergency room to the cardiac catheterization lab, where a stent was placed opening his 100% blocked artery saving his life. He shared his story in Summer Shine https://shineonlinehealth.com/heart-attack-stent-in-wrist/and celebrates Methodist Mansfield’s Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.