MISD excels again in global DI tourney
Local elementary and middle school teams place highly in global virtual competition
Midlothian ISD had 11 teams compete against the world’s top teams in the Global Finals Virtual Destination Imagination Tournament held in June and July 2021.
This tournament, which had over 700 teams competing from countries around the globe, was 100 percent virtual and pushed our students to even greater heights of creativity than ever before.
MISD had eight teams place in the top ten in their respective team challenges and two teams received medals for high placement in the top three.
The Avocado Avengers from Walnut Grove and Dieterich Middle Schools received a bronze medal for third place and the Dino Detectives from Miller Elementary received a second-place silver medal.
The Dinocados Engineering team from WGMS and DMS also received two different Renaissance Awards for their engineering solutions in the team challenge as well as the fast flex challenge. This award is offered for exceptional skill in the areas of engineering, design, or performance.
Full list of results:
Elementary Level
Dino Detectives from Miller Placed 2nd Place in Improv Challenge (Silver Medal)
Kylie Bryan, Liam Sturgin, Micah Moss, Addison Seeds, Cam Anderson, Payton Dowdy, Eve Pate
Team Manager: Kim Moss
Tilted Turtles from Miller Placed 8th in Technical Challenge
Dylan Stumpff, Katelynn Andrle, Holden Krupa, Paige Pustejovsky, Makenzie Wright
Team Manager: Linda Stumpff
Curious Chameleons from Miller placed 8th Place in Fine Arts Challenge
Duncan Ballard, Micah Moss, Ella Stanley, Christian Teufel, Avery Barry, Kaleigh Malone, Caroline Riddle
Team Manager: Emily Stanley and Christina Teufel
Dancing Wizards Taco Lizards from Baxter Placed 9th in Fine Arts Challenge
Johnathon Shelton,Blake Hugaski, London Atchinson, Ainsley Taylor, Annyka Fernandez, Tatum Morgan, Jessica Meiser
Team Manager: Kristen Shelton
Dabbing Bananas from Miller placed 12th in Service Learning Challenge
Brooks Kent, Hailey Blackstock, Sophie Gorman, Carter Pillar, Grace Gardner
Team Managers: Hank Pendley and Kim Garner
Big Brainiacs from McClatchey placed 14th in Engineering Challenge
Graham Jenkins, Andrew Vick, Landri Leatherwood, Camy Hopkins, Kealan Allen, Emily Reid
Team Manager: Stacey Leatherwood
The Unknown from Baxter Placed 18th in Technical Challenge
Green Urquhart, Luke Fontenot, Baylee Bentle, Gage Koushan, Cade Richardson
Team Manager: Zach Urquhart