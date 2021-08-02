MISD excels again in global DI tourney

Mirror report

Midlothian ISD had 11 teams compete against the world’s top teams in the Global Finals Virtual Destination Imagination Tournament held in June and July 2021.

This tournament, which had over 700 teams competing from countries around the globe, was 100 percent virtual and pushed our students to even greater heights of creativity than ever before.

MISD had eight teams place in the top ten in their respective team challenges and two teams received medals for high placement in the top three.

The Avocado Avengers from Walnut Grove and Dieterich Middle Schools received a bronze medal for third place and the Dino Detectives from Miller Elementary received a second-place silver medal.

The Dinocados Engineering team from WGMS and DMS also received two different Renaissance Awards for their engineering solutions in the team challenge as well as the fast flex challenge. This award is offered for exceptional skill in the areas of engineering, design, or performance.

Miller Elementary

Dino Detectives - 2nd Place in Improv Challenge

Tilted Turtles - 8th in Technical Challenge

Curious Chameleons - 8th Place in Fine Arts Challenge

Dabbing Bananas - 12th in Service Learning Challenge

Baxter Elementary

Dancing Wizards Taco Lizards - 9th in Fine Arts Challenge

The Unknown - 18th in Technical Challenge

McClatchey Elementary

Big Brainiacs - 14th in Engineering Challenge

Walnut Grove Middle School

Pickle Unicorns - 4th in Improv Challenge

Broadway Burritos - 5th in Improv Challenge

Walnut Grove Middle School and Dieterich Middle School

Avocado Avengers - 3rd in Service Learning Challenge

Dinocados - 4th in Engineering & two Renaissance Award medals

Full list of results:

Elementary Level

Dino Detectives from Miller Placed 2nd Place in Improv Challenge (Silver Medal)

Kylie Bryan, Liam Sturgin, Micah Moss, Addison Seeds, Cam Anderson, Payton Dowdy, Eve Pate

Team Manager: Kim Moss

Tilted Turtles from Miller Placed 8th in Technical Challenge

Dylan Stumpff, Katelynn Andrle, Holden Krupa, Paige Pustejovsky, Makenzie Wright

Team Manager: Linda Stumpff

Curious Chameleons from Miller placed 8th Place in Fine Arts Challenge

Duncan Ballard, Micah Moss, Ella Stanley, Christian Teufel, Avery Barry, Kaleigh Malone, Caroline Riddle

Team Manager: Emily Stanley and Christina Teufel

Dancing Wizards Taco Lizards from Baxter Placed 9th in Fine Arts Challenge

Johnathon Shelton,Blake Hugaski, London Atchinson, Ainsley Taylor, Annyka Fernandez, Tatum Morgan, Jessica Meiser

Team Manager: Kristen Shelton

Dabbing Bananas from Miller placed 12th in Service Learning Challenge

Brooks Kent, Hailey Blackstock, Sophie Gorman, Carter Pillar, Grace Gardner

Team Managers: Hank Pendley and Kim Garner

Big Brainiacs from McClatchey placed 14th in Engineering Challenge

Graham Jenkins, Andrew Vick, Landri Leatherwood, Camy Hopkins, Kealan Allen, Emily Reid

Team Manager: Stacey Leatherwood

The Unknown from Baxter Placed 18th in Technical Challenge

Green Urquhart, Luke Fontenot, Baylee Bentle, Gage Koushan, Cade Richardson

Team Manager: Zach Urquhart