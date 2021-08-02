Mayor’s Back to School Bash set for Aug. 14

Mirror report

Students in the Midlothian Independent School District will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a day full of food, games, water slides – and much more! – at the annual Mayor’s Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The event will move to a new location this year: the Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium.

While the site will be new, the event’s mission will not change. Presented by Manna House and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation for the third year in a row, the event’s main goal is to bring the community together to celebrate the beginning of a new school year.

A host of treats and activities will ensure a lively day for all who attend. A climbing wall, Euro bungee, axe throwing, food trucks, carnival rides and games, water slides, free hot dogs, free popcorn, snow cones, haircuts, a DJ, and more, will round out the day’s highlights.

Attendees will also enjoy watching new Midlothian ISD Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Fey throw the first pitch to dunk Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno.

The festivities will extend into the waning hours of the day as bands and other performers will be on stage beginning at 3:30 p.m. The day’s finale will unfold at dark with a spectacular fireworks show intended to send students back to school “with a bang.”

While the event is billed as a fun, family-friendly time for all, it is specifically designed to lend a helping hand to students gearing up for the new school year. Part of that assistance will include distributing school supplies for students in need to every campus in MISD. While school supplies will not be handed out at the event, they will be delivered to each school campus and distributed on the first day of school to students who qualify.

“Manna has been doing a ‘back-to-school’ program for almost 30 years,” said Sissy Franklin, director of Manna House. “We made it the Mayor's Back to School Bash about six years ago and the event has gained interest and momentum every year. Two years ago, the MCDC joined us and, this year, they have provided complete packs of supplies for 2,542 kids.”

Franklin noted that this year, the event is open to anyone who wants to come. A variety of vendors will enhance the experience, and the event will also serve as a platform to showcase MISD’s programs.

“We want to include any clubs from Midlothian ISD, so all kids know what opportunities are available to join clubs at school,” said Franklin. “Atmos Energy will provide free hot dogs, and we will have free popcorn, water, and snow cones. We don't know how many will attend, but we are hoping for a huge crowd. This is a great opportunity for businesses and vendors to have a public event. It's all about community.”

The Midlothian Community Development Corporation has been instrumental in the event’s success through its grant to fund prepackaged school supplies for MISD.

“Midlothian’s Community Development Corporation is excited to support Manna House with a grant that not only makes school supplies available for those in need but also provides a kickoff to the school year that brings all of our students together,” said Alyn Nix, president of the Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Midlothian’s mayor echoed Nix’s sentiments.

“The City is proud to be part of this event that means so much to our school kids,” said Midlothian City Mayor Richard Reno. “It truly is a collaboration of the school district, the city, and many of our local businesses that show the best of what Midlothian is about.”

For more information on this event, visit mannahouseoutreach.org/backtoschoolbash.

Created in 1992, Midlothian-based Manna House is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of people in crisis across Ellis County.

The Manna House organization consists of two food pantries, located in the cities of Midlothian and Italy, as well as Heaven’s Attic, Manna House Resale, at both locations, which offer new and gently used clothing for the whole family, as well as a wide variety of household goods, small appliances, books, toys, furniture, and more. All proceeds from Heaven's Attic resale boutiques support up to 75% of Manna House's outreach efforts and operations.

Manna House would not exist without the people in the community who donate their time, goods, and finances. The support of the community is what allows Manna House to serve so many and do whatever is necessary to help someone who is struggling.

The Midlothian Community Development Corporation is made up of board members appointed by the City Council to administer local sales tax to fund projects that positively affect the quality of life for citizens.