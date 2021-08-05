MDBA’s Heritage Day set for Sept. 11

The Midlothian Downtown Business Association has announced plans for its Heritage Day, which will take place on Sept. 11.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Midlothian. It will be a free event honoring the history and community of Midlothian, hosted by the MDBA, that will include a BBQ lunch, 9/11 tribute, classic car show, games and dance.

The National Night Out Kickoff, hosted by the Midlothian Police Department, starts at 3:30 p.m. at this event.

The southern portion of 7th Street at the intersection of Main Street will be barricaded off on Thursday, Sept. 9 for tent and BBQ pits to be moved in and set-up. This area will remain shut down/barricaded off through the end of the event on Saturday at 10 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 10, a VIP event to meet the BBQ pit crews will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Come meet the BBQ cooks and see the action up close with access inside roped off area. Tickets are $50. For tickets and information email MidlothianDBA@Gmail.com .

Starting at 9 a.m. on Heritage Day and lasting until 2 p.m., a Downtown Market will be held at Heritage Park. Community booths (setup time 8 a.m.), an Antique/Classic Car Show, cabin tours/ history demonstrations and a Kid Zone will take place. The free BBQ lunch will be begin at 11 a.m. on 7th Street and will continue as long as it lasts, the MDBA says.

Along with the NNO Kickoff in the afternoon, a shuttle service will take place from the Brookshire’s parking lot from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Food trucks, a beer and wine bar, and a cornhole tournament will also be provided.

Events on stage will be ongoing throughout the day, including a 9/11 Memorial hosted by the Midlothian Fire Department at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., local country and western acts through the midday and early evening, high school band and drill team performances at 4 p.m. and a street dance starting at 7 p.m.

The MDBA hosts several events throughout the year, including the Midlothian Market during the first and third Saturdays of each month from May to October and a scarecrow contest each October in Heritage Park. The association also works closely with the city and the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce on other downtown events, including the Wine & Arts Festival Downtown Trick or Treat and the Southern Star Christmas Celebration.