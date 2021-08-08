ESSER III spending on MISD agenda

Mirror report

The Midlothian Independent School District will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, in the MISD Administration Building Board Room located at 100 Walter Stephenson Road.

During the meeting. MISD trustees will discuss the "District's Intent to Submit Application ESSER-SUPP" for the 2021-2022 school year.

ESSER-SUPP funding, authorized under TEC Section 29.930 as added by House Bill 1525, 87th Legislature, Regular Session, will use a portion of the state’s discretionary ESSER III funding to provide additional resources to pay for unreimbursed costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and for intensive educational supports for students not performing satisfactorily.

A minimum of approximately $207 million in grant funding will be awarded in two grants during school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 to approximately 125-150 eligible school districts and charter schools.

The MISD entitlement for the grant for the two-year period is $4,321,532. Districts are required to follow all federal, state and local regulations and requirements for federal grant administration and fiscal spending of funds.

The district will report its intentions and details on how the money will be utilized.