Midlothian Chamber honors award winners

Mirror report

Every year, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce presents awards to a number of members. The Annual Awards Party (postponed due to COVID-19) was held on July 29 at Cassaro Winery.

Chamber CEO Laura Terhune noted, “Several of the volunteers, businesses, and organizations were honored for demonstrating excellence in business.”

Terhune continued, “Others provided beneficial services to the Chamber or the community that make Midlothian a better place to live, visit, or work.”

Judy McGraw, Chair of the Awards Party Committee, stated, “We were fortunate to have many great businesses, individuals, and organizations nominated to receive recognition.” Angel Biasatti, Chair of the Board of Directors, added, “Congratulations to all of the nominees and the winners!”

The 2020 Award Winners are:

Non-Profit Organization of the Year — Paws for Reflection

Small Business Award of Excellence (1-5 employees) — Blue Line Pest Police

Medium Size Business Award of Excellence (6-25 employees) — Tio Tony’s Mexican Restaurant

Large Business Award of Excellence — Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Best New Business Award — Bellucci’s Italian Restaurant

Professional Services Award of Excellence — Hardesty Law

Gene Rodgers Community Service Award — Ivey Photography

People’s Choice Award — Brad Golden

Young Professional Award — Jason Jacobus

President’s Award — Whitney Krupala

Chairman’s Award — Dr. Sharon Price

Ambassador of the Year — Donna Crimmins-Bonnell

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year — Francisco Pinto

Outstanding Leadership Midlothian Alumnus — Dawn Harris

Chamber Achievement Award — Education Committee (Angel Biasatti, John Knight, Dr. Sharon Price)

Awards Party Presenting Sponsors — Hardin Heating & Air and Gateway Mortgage Group