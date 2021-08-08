Midlothian Chamber honors award winners
2020 presentation belatedly bestowed because of COVID-19 pandemic; numerous honors given
Every year, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce presents awards to a number of members. The Annual Awards Party (postponed due to COVID-19) was held on July 29 at Cassaro Winery.
Chamber CEO Laura Terhune noted, “Several of the volunteers, businesses, and organizations were honored for demonstrating excellence in business.”
Terhune continued, “Others provided beneficial services to the Chamber or the community that make Midlothian a better place to live, visit, or work.”
Judy McGraw, Chair of the Awards Party Committee, stated, “We were fortunate to have many great businesses, individuals, and organizations nominated to receive recognition.” Angel Biasatti, Chair of the Board of Directors, added, “Congratulations to all of the nominees and the winners!”
The 2020 Award Winners are:
Non-Profit Organization of the Year — Paws for Reflection
Small Business Award of Excellence (1-5 employees) — Blue Line Pest Police
Medium Size Business Award of Excellence (6-25 employees) — Tio Tony’s Mexican Restaurant
Large Business Award of Excellence — Methodist Midlothian Medical Center
Best New Business Award — Bellucci’s Italian Restaurant
Professional Services Award of Excellence — Hardesty Law
Gene Rodgers Community Service Award — Ivey Photography
People’s Choice Award — Brad Golden
Young Professional Award — Jason Jacobus
President’s Award — Whitney Krupala
Chairman’s Award — Dr. Sharon Price
Ambassador of the Year — Donna Crimmins-Bonnell
Outstanding Volunteer of the Year — Francisco Pinto
Outstanding Leadership Midlothian Alumnus — Dawn Harris
Chamber Achievement Award — Education Committee (Angel Biasatti, John Knight, Dr. Sharon Price)
Awards Party Presenting Sponsors — Hardin Heating & Air and Gateway Mortgage Group