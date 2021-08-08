Program offers inside view of city government, services

Mirror report

Enrollment is now open for the fall 2021 session of Midlothian University, a free, seven-week intensive survey program offered by the City of Midlothian that provides citizens valuable insights into city services and how city government works.

The program will be held at various city locations on Monday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 25. It is a fun, hands-on, interactive learning experience about city services, programs, and responsibilities of government, and consists of informative presentations and interesting tours.

Members will learn about the inner workings of city government, financial stewardship, growth management, maintaining our infrastructure, and adding to quality of life for our citizens. Settings will be casual and comfortable.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants who must be 18 years or older and commit to attending all seven sessions. Priority will be given to residents living within the city limits, then residents living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 3. Applications received after class reaches capacity will be held over for the next session. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/462/Midlothian-University.