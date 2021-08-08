‘Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters’ program set

Staff report

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program will host a residential rainwater harvesting and turf management training on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for Dallas, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant counties.

The free event will be a hybrid in-person and Zoom online event held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The in-person training will be held at the Ruth Jackson Center, 3113 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie. Attendees can RSVP online or contact John Smith, AgriLife Extension program specialist, College Station at johnwsmith@tamu.edu or 979-204-0573.

Those who RSVP to the event will receive updates, instructions to join the online version of the meeting and materials related to the meeting via email. Both in person and Zoom attendees need to register online.

The training is offered in collaboration with the Joe Pool Lake Watershed Partnership. Attendees can submit a soil test by picking up and dropping their soil sample and Urban Information sheet off to the AgriLife Extension offices in Dallas, Ellis, Johnson or Tarrant Counties prior to or by one week after the meeting. They can also bring their soil sample to the training.

The training will include information on how to understand soil test results and nutrient recommendations so residents can interpret results once the analysis is mailed to them.

To RSVP, visit https://hlhw.tamu.edu/workshops/2021/august-18-trinity-river-authority-dallas-ellis-johnson-tarrant-counties/ or contact: John Smith, 979-204-0573, johnwsmith@tamu.edu; Dr. Becky Bowling, 972-952-9673 ext. 673, bgrubbs@tamu.edu; Dr. Diane Boellstorff, 979-458-3562, dboellstorff@tamu.edu; or Dean Minchillo, 972-231-5362, dean.minchillo@ag.tamu.edu .