City Council approves new developments

Following a lengthy discussion, the Midlothian City Council created a new planned development zone for a 168-acre property during its Tuesday, Aug. 10 regular semimonthly meeting.

The tract is located immediately northwest of Mid-Way Regional Airport, and the planned development calls for 165 single-family residential lots and office warehouse uses.

The second and third phases of the development will depend on the completion of Hayes Road, which is still on the drawing board. The construction of another development to the north, which will provide a second access point for the two phases, will also determine when these phases can be ready for rooftops.

The property contains easements for power and gas lines, which city planning director Trenton Robertson said affected the design of the development. Robertson said the warehouse space, which is adjacent to the airport, would serve the airport in a support capacity, but councilmember Walter Darrach said they would not be on airport property and would not be used as hangars.

Councilmember Justin Coffman expressed concern about the intersection of FM 1387 and the existing Hayes Road, which is already heavily trafficked and will become even more so once the road is extended and developments go in. Coffman said he was in favor of a traffic signal at that intersection.

Future plans also call for Hayes Road to be extended south to tie in with Rex Odom Drive, which will provide access to U.S. Highway 287.

The zoning change passed 6-1, with councilmember Darrach voting no. Darrach said he couldn’t support it because it was based on contracts that hadn’t yet been finalized.

Also discussed at length was a site plan, elevations and landscaping for a lot in Midlothian Business Park which is planned to be a warehouse facility with multiple tenants. Councilmembers unanimously approved the item, granting a parking lot encroachment upon landscaping in the original plan.

City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said the developer was requesting articulation changes to the main building on the site and encroachment of parking on the landscaping area, which Narvaez said led staff to recommend denial.

Kyle Kinateder, president and CEO of Midlothian Economic Development, said despite the requested changes, the building will still be a high-quality structure that would attract the type of companies the city is looking for.

All councilmembers were present.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, interlocal cooperative purchasing agreements with Ellis County and the cities of Plano and Corsicana, the addition of the city of Italy and Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 7 to the Ellis Countywide Radio System that Midlothian operates, resolutions authorizing Heritage Day on Sept. 11 and the Mayor’s Back to School Bash on Aug. 14, an interlocal agreement with Midlothian ISD or the assignment of a police commander, a police sergeant and eight police officers to MISD for the 2021-2022 school year, implementation of a negotiated rate settlement with Atmos, and an amendment of the city’s residential waste disposal fees.

• A requested zoning change for a 50.46-acre tract located in the 4400 block of Stout Road was withdrawn by the applicant.

• The voluntary annexation of a 9.56-acre property south of Mount Zion Road and east of Ledgestone Lane was approved. In a separate but related action, a planned development zone was approved for the same property that extends an existing residential PD into the newly-annexed property.

• New municipal water and wastewater utility rates were approved, effective Oct. 1. The new rates are expected to be in place for the next five years, but will be reviewed by staff each year.

• The council held a record vote to propose an ad valorem tax rate of 67.5 cents per $100 valuation for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. City manager Chris Dick said the proposed rate is at the maximum amount that can be set without the rate having to be referred to voters. A City Council meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 7 for a public hearing and a vote to adopt the new rate.

• Following an executive session to discuss real estate matters, the council took no public action.