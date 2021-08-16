Midlothian updates city website

Mirror report

A few months ago, Midlothian introduced the city’s beautiful new website design. Recently the city announced new content and functionality that improves citizens’ access to city services and information.

Here's the scoop about new interactive maps and information about development projects, updates on bond projects, and how to rent and schedule park facilities online.

Interactive Maps — The Planning Department develops and maintains many maps on the website — both interactive and in PDF format — to meet the needs of citizens, visitors, and developers, including a new interactive Development Project Map with information about projects — residential and commercial — as they are proposed, approved, under construction, and completed.

Bond Projects Updates — At the May 1 election, Midlothian voters approved four bond projects: Public Safety Facility, combination Public Library & City Hall, community Recreation Center, and numerous road improvement projects. As progress is made on implementing these projects, find updates at 2021 Bond Projects, which can also be accessed any time under the "Government" tab on the homepage.

Online Field and Park Facility Rentals — Scheduling and renting fields and outdoor facilities is now easier with CivicRec, the Parks and Recreation Department’s new online system. Users need only set up a CivicRec account one time. Visit the Parks webpage for more information about all of the city’s parks and facilities.