Screams Halloween Theme Park returns Oct. 1

Save the date! Screams Halloween Theme Park is back for its 25th season Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 1-30, to provide the most immersive Halloween experience in D/FW.

Come be a part of the thrills and chills of Screams! Applications for part-time, seasonal employees are now open for the 2021 season. Looking for extra cash? Screams is a fun way to earn it! Seasonal positions include actors, food & beverage sales, safety services, front gate & ticket office personnel, games, restroom attendants, grounds crew, souvenir sales, and more.

Applicants of all ages (16+) are invited to apply today at www.screamspark.com/employment and schedule their interview.

Screams is an equal opportunity employer.

Screams will hold a second actor audition Saturday, Aug. 21. Screams job fair for seasonal part-time employment will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Screams offices located at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all Screams employees will be required to wear protective facemasks and visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear protective facemasks as well. Decorative and/or Halloween masks are not allowed at Screams.

Screams has lots of surprises in store for its 25th season, so stay tuned for more details! Screams 2021 will run Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 1 through Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. at the Scarborough Faire site in Waxahachie.

The Screams totally immersive Halloween experience includes 5 haunted houses – each with a different theme – plus a haunted cemetery, live entertainment, Scary-Oke, games of skill, a food court, pubs, shops, and much more for an entire night of Halloween fun!

The admission price is $42 at the gate (for all ages) and includes all 5 haunted houses, the haunted cemetery, live entertainment, and Scary-Oke. Plus, visitors may go through the haunted houses as many times as they like (as the crowds will allow). To cut the wait times in half, they can purchase a VIP Fast Pass for an additional $30. Screams is designed for ages 16+ and is not recommended for small children. Discount tickets will be available at www.ScreamsPark.com beginning Sept. 7.

Screams is sponsored by Dr Pepper. For more information visit ScreamsPark.com or follow at ScreamsPark on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.