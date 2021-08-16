West Nile-positive mosquito found in city

Mirror report

One mosquito has been found to test positive for West Nile Virus last week in Midlothian. However, no human cases have been reported.

During the weekly trapping and testing of mosquitoes by the city of Midlothian’s third-party vendor, VDCI, it has been confirmed that there was one mosquito trapped last week that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) near Auger Road in the general area of the Millbrook, Overlook, and Village South subdivisions.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus that have been reported to the city of Midlothian.

This single, positive WNV mosquito result is considered a Risk Level Yellow in accordance with the city’s Mosquito Management Plan and as such does NOT rise to the level to perform ground spraying for mosquitoes per the plan.

City staff will inspect the areas for standing and stagnant water. Citizens are encouraged to pick up mosquito dunks free of charge at the City of Midlothian Community Services Office located at 1150 North Hwy. 67, Suite 100, to treat areas of standing water on their property.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit the CDC's website at https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html. For more information on the city’s Mosquito Management Plan, how to prevent mosquitoes on your property, and how to protect yourself and others from mosquito bites, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1243.

Contact Midlothian Community Services Code Enforcement at 972-775-7614 or at community.services@midlothian.tx.us for additional information or to report standing, stagnant water.