Ellis CAC sets Sporting Clays fundraiser

Staff report

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) will host its first annual Sporting Clays Classic in an effort to raise funds for the ongoing programs the center offers.

The Sporting Clays Classic will be held this Friday, Aug. 27 at the Ellis County Sportsmans Club at 470 West Sterrett Road in Waxahachie. Registration and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will be served. The clays event will begin at 8:15 a.m., and at 10:30 gaming will begin, including ax throwing, cornhole and horseshoes.

A raffle will be held for five guns, and door prizes include a Mavericks Autographed Basketball, Dallas Stars Autographed Puck, Dallas Cowboy Tickets, Texas Ranger Tickets and much more.

Ammo will be available for purchase, however, participants are being asked to bring their own, as there will be limited availability.

The ECCAC provides justice, hope, and healing for the children of Ellis County through a multidisciplinary approach, working with CASA, law enforcement agencies, and the justice system.

“The ECCAC is the only organization in Ellis County that provides this type of service,” explains Leslie Deen, Executive Director. “We rely on fundraisers like this to raise monies for our programs so we can continue to provide an outstanding level of service to these kids.”

This event is one of two in 2021 that replace the annual gala. “The first event, a purse bingo held in April in partnership with CASA of Ellis County, provided half of the needed funds for this year’s programs,” stated David Tuttle, president of the ECCAC board. “We are anticipating another successful event in August, but need everyone’s help in making it happen.”

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center is a 501c3 non-profit. For more information about the center or to sponsor or register a team, visit www.elliscountycac.org/events.