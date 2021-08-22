MISD board approves director of engagement

Mirror report

At its Aug. 16 meeting, Midlothian ISD’s Board of Trustees approved Ron Bland as the director of engagement.

“Dr. Bland is a long-standing pillar of the community and has served our district for many years,” Dr. Jo Ann Fey, Superintendent of Schools, said. “I believe he will do a fantastic job fostering relationships in Midlothian and building our partnerships with local businesses and leaders.”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to step into this new role,” Bland said. “I look forward to serving both our district and our community because together, we are Midlothian Strong! My door is always open to those who want to make a positive impact on our students, teachers and staff members.”

Bland has 14 years of experience in public education, having been with Midlothian ISD since 2007. He has served as a media and journalism teacher at Midlothian High School, the advertising sales manager for MISD and in the district’s communications department.

Prior to joining MISD, he served as a lecturer for the University of Texas at Arlington, Dallas Baptist University, Southern Methodist University and Baylor University.

Bland is currently the media specialist for MISD. Additionally, he has volunteered as the video director for FBC Midlothian since 2007. He received his bachelor’s degree in communication/radio, TV and film from Baylor University, his master’s degree in computer education and cognitive systems from the University of North Texas and his doctorate in educational computing from the University of North Texas.