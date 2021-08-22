Midlothian P&Z OKs 2 items in short meeting

With a short agenda, the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission took less than eight minutes to unanimously approve a pair of items during its Aug. 17 monthly meeting.

The commission approved a request for direct residential driveway access at 3281 East FM 875. The driveway is for a residence on a 5.358-acre property. The proposed driveway must meet all city construction standards, must be approved by a city engineer and all documents must be obtained from the Texas Department of Transportation. The property is located just west of the Hartson Estates subdivision.

The commission also approved a preliminary plat of the Reserves of Somercrest, a 10.79-acre property that will consist of 16 residential lots and three homeowner association lots. The property was rezoned last month as part of an existing planned development.

City planning director Trenton Robertson said all lots will be served by a single private cul-de-sac that will be gated. Commissioner Mike Rodgers inquired about access for emergency responders, and Robertson said the street must meet city standards and the gate must have a special lock that allows emergency access. Additionally, residents will be responsible for the upkeep of the street.