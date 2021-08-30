NNO Kick-Off combines with Heritage Day on Sept. 11

Mirror report

Midlothian Police Department will kick off the 2021 National Night Out campaign at an organizational event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at the site of Heritage Day in Downtown Midlothian.

At the event, members of the community can pick up information about how to organize a National Night Out event in their neighborhoods, which will take place across the country on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 5.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, visits from emergency personnel, and much more. Cities compete to see who can have the most people participate in their event. Last year, Midlothian’s NNO ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 6 in the nation for cities with fewer than 50,000 population.

Midlothian’s NNO is made possible each year by many generous sponsors, including Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, which has stepped up as a double-platinum, T-shirt sponsor.

To learn more about how your neighborhood can participate, stop by the kick-off event and enjoy food and entertainment. Bring the kids to see emergency vehicles and equipment and visit with first responders.

To register your neighborhood to participate, visit the City of Midlothian’s website and complete the registration form https://www.midlothian.tx.us/FormCenter/Police-12/National-Night-Out-Registration-Form-202-69.