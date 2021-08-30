TSTC tops Texas among 2-year institutions

Staff report

WACO — Texas State Technical College, which has 10 campuses statewide, including the North Texas campus in Red Oak, has been ranked first in Texas and third nationally among two-year institutions by Niche.com, an online market leader focused on education.

TSTC received high marks in six categories: diversity, location, professors, safety, student life and value. The technical college was lauded for its 100% acceptance rate, its average $10,237 yearly tuition and the more than $6,699 in yearly average financial aid awarded.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to our students and the value we bring to families and communities across Texas,” said Michael Reeser, Chancellor and CEO of TSTC. “Our faculty and staff focus on student success toward a great career, and it shows.”

According to the website, TSTC was found to have an average 12-1 student-instructor ratio. Some of the top technical programs by graduates were Automotive Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Power and Controls, and Welding Technology.

TSTC’s programs offer a combination of online and hybrid learning. Some programs, such as Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology, Industrial Systems, and Precision Machining Technology, offer evening classes at some campuses.

TSTC offers several programs online, including Chemical Dependency Counseling, Computer Networking and Systems Administration, Computer Programming, Cybersecurity, Digital Media Design and Health Information Technology.

TSTC has partnerships with the Tesla START program at the Fort Bend County and Waco campuses, and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service by way of the Rio Grande Valley Technical Training Initiative and the Bachelor’s+ Program for TAMU engineering students.

TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee began in November 2016 for students pursuing degrees in Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Lineworker Technology, Electrical Power and Controls, Industrial Systems, Instrumentation Technology, Process Operations Technology, Robotics Technology and Welding Technology. Eligible students can sign up with the Career Services department and take part in various career-focused workshops. Students who are not hired in their field within six months after graduation may be eligible to get a tuition refund.

TSTC continues to build upon relationships with industry partners such as AEP, Oncor and Phillips 66, providing graduates with opportunities to succeed in great-paying careers.